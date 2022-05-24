Ukraine is unlikely to soon become candidate for EU membership - Prime Minister of Netherlands Rutte

Ukraine's chances of getting a candidate to join the European Union are small. The bloc may limit itself to calling her a potential candidate.

This was stated by the Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte, Censor.NET reports with reference to UNIAN.

According to him, many EU countries do not like granting Ukraine candidate status. Moreover, such a swift process would be unfair to the countries of the Western Balkans, which have waited much longer for this status.

"One possibility is that Ukraine is becoming a potential candidate for accession and will be told how many steps still need to be taken to obtain this status. This has already been the case with Bosnia. It will also help ensure that the Ukrainian government is not demotivated," the prime minister explained.

Read more: EU is systematically working to get rid of dependence on Russian oil and gas - von der Leyen