Putin's aggression must be his strategic defeat. EU will do everything to help Ukrainians win, - von der Leyen

Russia's unprovoked aggression against Ukraine will be a strategic defeat for Putin, and the European Union will do everything possible to ensure that Ukraine perseveres in this struggle for its own freedom and democratic future.

This was stated today in Davos during a speech at the World Economic Forum by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"Restraining Russian aggression is a task for the entire global community. Ukraine must win this war. Putin's aggression must be his strategic defeat. So we will do everything we can to help Ukrainians win and take their future back into their own hands, "said Ursula von der Leyen.

According to her, the World Economic Forum has always been a place to strengthen international ties and find common solutions to the world's greatest challenges, including climate change, globalization, digital transformation, and minimizing risks to world democracies. Instead, they are forced to consider the cost and consequences of Putin's arbitrary war.

"The scenario of this Russian aggression against Ukraine dates back to the last century. It is about treating millions of people not as human beings, but as a faceless 'population' that can be moved, controlled or used as a buffer between the military. It is about trying to destroy the aspirations of the whole nation with the help of tanks. That is why it is not just a matter of survival for Ukraine. This is not just a question of European security. This is because the entire international order is now in question, "said the President of the European Commission.

That is why, she said, for the first time in history, the European Union is providing military assistance to the country under attack. The EU has mobilized all its economic power, and European sanctions and deliberate self-restraint by Western companies are undermining Russia's economy and fueling the Kremlin's war machine. For the first time in history, member states are caring for six million Ukrainian refugees and providing assistance to another 8 million internally displaced persons in Ukraine itself.

"At the same time, Ukraine needs direct budget support right now to support the economy. It's about pensions, wages, basic services to be provided (to the population). We have offered 10 billion in macro-financial assistance. This is the largest macro-financial assistance package for a third country ever considered by the European Union. Other countries, starting with our friends in the United States, are also doing their best. There is an economic operation that is unprecedented in recent history," said von der Leyen.