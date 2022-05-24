Some gave us only three days, and we persevered for three months and continue to fight, - Zelensky. PHOTOS

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukrainians continue to do everything for victory and peace.

The head of state reported about it on Telegram, Censor.NET transfers.

"Some gave us only three days, and we endured three brave, victorious, heroic months and continue to fight for our freedom and independence.

I thank everyone and everyone who is doing everything for victory, for peace in Ukraine," the President stressed.

