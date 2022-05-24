European Union will create special financial platform for reconstruction of Ukraine - von der Leyen

We need to think now about the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine.

This was stated at the World Economic Forum in Davos by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Censor.NET informs with reference to ZN.ua.

According to the President of the European Commission, this will be a "colossal" task, which will require the support of all: international institutions such as the World Bank and the IMF, European countries, and the private sector. She praised the initiative to hold a conference in Lugano, Switzerland, on Ukraine's reconstruction. The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi mentioned it in his speech yesterday.

"But it is not just a matter of repairing the damage done by Vladimir Putin. It is also about building the future that Ukrainians have chosen for themselves. Reconstruction of the country must combine massive investment and ambitious reforms. We need to modernize Ukraine's government, establish the rule of law, fight corruption, get rid of the oligarchs, build a strong economy and help Ukraine on its path to the EU. Ukrainians belong to the European family, they defend their freedom, but also our values. That is why we are on their side, "said von der Leyen.

Watch more: "Real rebellion has already begun here, 80% don't even go into battle": occupant tells about deception of command of Russian Federation. AUDIO

According to her, the European Union together with Ukraine will create a financial platform for its recovery after all the destruction caused by Russian aggression, which will help Ukraine rebuild critical infrastructure and pave the way for a European future by implementing key economic, legal and social reforms.