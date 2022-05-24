In border areas of Kyiv region, additional regime restrictions were imposed until end of martial law. LIST

Additional temporary regime restrictions have been introduced within the border districts of Kyiv region, namely within 5 km from the state border of Vyshhorod district.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kyiv Region Patrol Police.

Restrictions do not apply to representatives of military formations. They will operate from today until the end of martial law.

Therefore, from May 24 it is forbidden:

movement of persons and vehicles, carrying out all types of work from 22.00 pm to 05.00 am;

stay of persons in forests;

transportation of weapons and any means of active defense without appropriate permits;

taking photos, videos of roads, infrastructure, location or relocation of military units;

use of any aircraft and production of watercraft on rivers;

wearing military uniforms;

conducting various kinds of recreation, swimming, hunting, etc.

any movement of the area directly adjacent to the state border, 1000 meters wide, except for settlements adjacent to the state border.

