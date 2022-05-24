$13 billion - cost of enemy equipment destroyed by Ukrainians since beginning of war - Forbes. INFOGRAPHICS

In 90 days of full-scale war, our defenders destroyed $ 13 billion in enemy equipment. The most expensive object destroyed is the cruiser "Moscow".

According to Forbes, Censor.NET informs.

The $750 million Moscow cruise missile destroyed by Ukraine's defenders is worth it. In addition, the most expensive Russian targets destroyed were the IL-76 transport plane ($86 million) and the large Saratov landing ship ($75 million).

In the first weeks of the war, the cost of destroyed Russian equipment was at least $ 1.5 billion a week, but later this figure decreased. In the last 7 days, equipment worth about $400 million was destroyed.

