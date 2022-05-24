Poland will support granting Ukraine status of сandidate for EU membership, - Duda
Ukraine deserves EU candidate status in June.
This was announced by Polish President Andrzej Duda, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.
According to him, the EU from a psychological point of view should show Ukrainian society that it is open and supports Ukrainians.
Duda stressed that today's struggle of Ukrainians to defend their country is also a struggle for the right to decide their own destiny and be part of the West.
"Therefore, the West should open up to Ukrainians and say: yes, we accept you. This is a very important element. Therefore, we will undoubtedly actively support Ukraine's aspirations for candidate status and for Ukraine to eventually become a member of the EU," he said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password