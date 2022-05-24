Croatia has proposed ports on Adriatic Sea to transport Ukrainian grain

Croatia's Adriatic ports may offer an alternative route for transporting grain from Ukraine, whose Black Sea ports remain blocked.

This was stated by the Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Croatia Andreja Metelko Zgombych. As Censor.NET reports, this was reported by European Pravda with reference to Jutarnji List.

Zgombych took part in a meeting of the EU General Affairs Council to discuss food security and energy.

"During the discussion, I pointed out that Croatian ports on the Adriatic are available and that they can be an efficient and short way to North Africa," she said.

Ten days ago, the European Commission presented an action plan to create "solidarity strips" for the export of grain and other agricultural products by land from Ukraine, whose ports were blocked after the Russian invasion.

Prior to the Russian invasion, 90% of grain and oilseeds exports passed through Ukrainian Black Sea ports.

Due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the blockade of its ports, grain and other agricultural products cannot be exported, posing a global threat to food. One third of Ukrainian exports go to Africa, which may now be starving.

Huge quantities of grain must be brought to the EU by land and then transported from seaports to Africa.

It will be recalled that Lithuania has proposed the creation of a naval coalition to lift the Russian blockade on Ukrainian grain exports across the Black Sea.

As previously reported, the Kremlin has accused Ukraine and the West of creating a global food crisis.