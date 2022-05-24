West will not force Ukrainians to give their land to Putin, - Duda

Western politicians are wrong to think that they can persuade Ukrainians to make concessions to Putin and give him back part of Ukraine.

This was stated by Polish President Andrzej Duda, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"I am 100% convinced that Ukrainians are fighting with all their might and will continue to fight. They do not hope for peace, which will be that Western Europe will force Ukrainians to give their land to Putin, to agree to his demands," said the Polish leader.

According to him, Ukrainians will not agree to this for many reasons.

"They will not agree to this, because rivers of blood have already been shed and the Russians are destroying their country. The very thirst for revenge and the need to win back is so strong that I do not believe that the Ukrainians will agree to a peace agreement, which will be that the Russians will take away another square kilometer of Ukrainian land," Duda added.

He added that Ukrainians would not agree to this for political reasons. Duda explained that if there is a politician who agrees to this, his political career in Ukraine will end immediately.

"Therefore, if one of the Western politicians thinks that he will force Ukrainians to give in to Putin today, as Berlusconi recently said, he is deeply mistaken," the Polish president concluded.

