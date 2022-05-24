Since beginning of full-scale war, more than 2.2 million citizens returned to Ukraine, - SBGS

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion to Ukraine, more than 7.4 million people have crossed the border with the EU and Moldova in both directions.

The SBGS reports about it on telegram, Censor.NET reports.

In total, from February 24 to May 24, the State Border Guard Service registered more than 7.4 million people for both entry and exit from Ukraine.

"Of these, more than 4.8 million people were expelled from the country, the vast majority of whom are citizens of Ukraine. More than 2.2 million citizens of Ukraine were expelled to enter Ukraine during this time. Since the beginning of the war, border guards have registered more than 38.5 thousand of vehicles with humanitarian aid," the statement said.

Read more: West will not force Ukrainians to give their land to Putin, - Duda

The State Border Guard Service stressed that starting from May 10, the entry of our fellow citizens into Ukraine over the departure has been fixed.