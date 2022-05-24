European Union has abolished all duties and quotas on exports from Ukraine for year

The EU Council approved trade liberalization and other trade concessions on Ukrainian goods.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.

"This means that import duties on all Ukrainian exports to the European Union will not be paid for one year. Thanks to these measures, the EU will be able to significantly support Ukraine's economy," the statement said on the EU Council's website.

Brussels noted that Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine had had a devastating effect on the country's production capacity, transport infrastructure and access to the Black Sea, as well as on its wider trade opportunities with the rest of the world.

Today's decision will be valid for one year. It will suspend:

- all tariffs under Section IV of the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement established by the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area (DCFTA), which have not yet been liberalized. The suspension covers, in particular: industrial products subject to phasing out by the end of 2022, fruits and vegetables subject to the entry price system, as well as agricultural products and processed agricultural products subject to tariff quotas,

- collection of anti-dumping duties on imports from Ukraine,

- application of general import rules for imports originating in Ukraine.