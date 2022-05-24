Unpleasant surprises await Russia, Ukraine will get more weapons after Rammstein-2, - Reznikov

Defense Minister Alexei Reznikov told the details of the Rammstein-2 meeting.

He told about is on Facebook, as reported by Censor.NET.

Rammstein is becoming a real coalition of the free world in support of Ukraine. It is gratifying that the number of participating countries is increasing, not only Antarctica is represented among the continents. Together with our colleagues, we informed the partners in detail about the situation at the front and the changes that have taken place since the last meeting, "said the Minister.

The Ukrainian side noted the progress in the supply of 155-mm artillery and outlined the priority needs of Ukrainian defenders.

"If at the first meeting the key words were" timing "and" transition ", this time the word" coordination "was added, and we will focus our efforts on maximizing international support. I sincerely thanked many colleagues for their help to our state, in particular, my friend and great friend of Ukraine - the Minister of Defense of the United Kingdom Ben Wallace, "Reznikov continued.

According to the Minister, at today's meeting the countries announced new ways of support that could become game changing in this war.

"I hope that at the next meeting in June I will be able to report to colleagues on the results of the use of weapons, which was discussed at the meeting on May 23. Yes, among other things, we have already received confirmation that our coastal defense has been strengthened. In particular, we are talking about launchers and anti-ship missiles Harpoon. The solution was found through the joint efforts of several of our partner countries. There were also other pleasant surprises that will increase the power of the Ukrainian army and will be unpleasant for the enemy. But about it - later ", - the head of the Ministry of Defense added.

"There are no words to express our full gratitude to our Lithuanian, Latvian and Estonian friends - Arvidas Anushauskas, Artis Pabriks and Kalle Laanet. The Ukrainian nation is deeply grateful to them. I thank my colleagues from Australia and France and look forward to continuing our collaboration with the new teams. I thank Minister Jana Chernohova from the Czech Republic and Minister Jaroslav Nadia from Slovakia. Last week, a meaningful conversation took place with German Federal Minister Christine Lambrecht, during which, among other things, the Cheetah anti-aircraft armored vehicles were discussed. I am grateful for everything that Germany has started to do for Ukraine, "the Minister said.

Reznikov stressed that the stellar leadership of the United States, which is already embodied in the law on land leases and the scale of aid, adds special optimism.

