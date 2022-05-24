More than 10 mass graves of civilians were found in Kyiv region, - Nebitov

More than 10 mass graves have been found in Kyiv Oblast so far, but this figure is not final.

The chief of police of the Kyiv area Andrey Nebitov reported about it, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"On the territory of Kyiv region we have found more than 10 mass graves of citizens, most of them, 8 are in Bucha district.

The largest were here in Bucha, where there were 40 and 57 bodies, respectively. And, unfortunately, this figure is not final, "he said.

According to Nebitov, 418 bodies have already been found and examined in Bucha alone, and most of them - more than 50 percent - are people who died not from mines or debris, but from small arms, but from small arms.

Asked how to bring to justice those who committed these atrocities, he said that the entire law enforcement system and security forces are currently working under the coordination of the GPO.

