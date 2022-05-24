General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on 24.05.2022

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on 24.05.2022

"90 days of heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion continue. In the Donetsk direction the enemy continues to conduct active offensive operations, tries to break through the defense of our troops and reach the administrative borders of Luhansk region.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissya areas has not changed significantly. The enemy remains threatened by missile and air strikes from the territory of the Republic of Belarus.

In the northern direction, the enemy continues to take measures to cover the Ukrainian-Russian border and equip bases in the Bryansk region. The aggressor launched air strikes on civilian and military infrastructure in the Sumy region. In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy's units focused their main efforts on maintaining their positions.

In the Kharkiv and Sloviansk directions, the enemy did not take active action, conducted reconnaissance and carried out measures to create favorable conditions for the resumption of the offensive. He carried out artillery shelling of units of the Defense Forces in the area of ​​the village of Tsirkuni. The enemy also conducted reconnaissance in the area of ​​the settlement of Pasika, suffered casualties and withdrew.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy launched air strikes on civilian infrastructure in the settlements of Kramatorsk, Lyman and Sloviansk.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy intensified hostilities. With the support of artillery and aircraft, leads the offensive in the direction of the village of Lyman. In the Severodonetsk direction, with the support of artillery fire, the enemy is advancing in the direction of the settlement of Severodonetsk, the fighting continues. In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy is advancing in the areas of the settlements of Lypove and Bilohorivka.

In the Avdiivka, Kurakhiv, Novopavliv and Zaporizhia directions, the occupiers carried out attacks with assault and army aircraft. At the same time, the enemy does not stop mortar and artillery shelling of the positions of the Defense Forces and civilian infrastructure in the areas of Avdiivka, Pisky and Marinka.

The enemy did not conduct active hostilities in the South Bug area. He fired at our troops with mortars, multiple rocket launchers, artillery and counterattack. Inflicted an air strike near the settlement of Mykolaivka. He carried out engineering and logistical support for his troops.

In the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the enemy is forming reserve units to conduct hostilities on the territory of Ukraine.

The occupiers continue to violate the rights of Ukrainian citizens in the temporarily occupied territories - they hinder free movement and create artificial conditions for the development of the humanitarian crisis.

Ukraine's defense forces inflict losses on the enemy in all directions and are ready for any changes in the operational situation.

We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Let's win together! Glory to Ukraine! " it is said in the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.