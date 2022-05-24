ENG
Four letters can help Ukraine, these are MLRS volley fire systems - Kuleba

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stressed that MLRS volley fire systems could help Ukraine repel the Russian offensive.

He posted it on Twitter, as reported by Censor.NET.

"Four letters can help Ukraine: repel the Russian offensive in Donbas; thwart Russia's plans to annex Kherson; stop Russian torture, rape and other horrific human rights abuses in the occupied territories; unblock exports and prevent a global food crisis. These four letters: MLRS",  it is told in the message.

