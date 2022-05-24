Attacks from territory of Russian Federation of border of Sumy region are recorded, - OC "North"
In the evening of May 24, the enemy again fired on the border of Sumy region.
This was reported in the Operational Command "North", Censor.NET informs.
"Around 17: 05-17: 18 observers recorded 7 explosions (arrivals) from the territory of the Russian Federation towards the settlement of Boyaro-Lezhachi, probably from a mortar. Also around 17:15 8 explosions were recorded near the settlement of Tovstodubovo", it is told in the message.
There are no casualties among personnel and equipment.
There were no reports of casualties, injuries or damage to civilian infrastructure.
