Government has regulated procedure for adoption of children from Ukraine during martial law

At the meeting, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a decision regulating the procedure for transferring orphans and children deprived of parental care to the adoptive family, subject to the adoption of the relevant court decision on adoption.

As Censor.NET reports, Taras Melnychuk, the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, wrote about this on Telegram channel.

"The procedure for transferring an orphan and a child deprived of parental care who has been temporarily moved (evacuated) outside Ukraine during a state of emergency or martial law to a family of adoptive parents has been settled, subject to the relevant court decision on her adoption." It is envisaged that the transfer of the child will be carried out in the presence of an official of the consular post of Ukraine. A clear mechanism of action and a list of necessary documents have also been identified," the statement said.

