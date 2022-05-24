Hungary imposes state of emergency due to war in Ukraine - Orban

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has declared a state of emergency in the country due to the military conflict in Ukraine

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated on the website of Hungarian Prime Minister.

According to Viktor Orban, the conflict in Ukraine "threatens the physical security as well as the energy supply and financial security of the economy" of Hungary and its people.

"We see that the war and sanctions in Brussels have led to huge economic upheavals and a sharp rise in prices. The world is on the brink of an economic crisis. Hungary must stay out of this war and protect the financial security of its families," the Prime Minister said.

