Three months since full-scale Russian invasion began: EU and 11 countries issued joint statement

Eleven countries and the European Union have called for the safety of humanitarian and medical workers and for minimizing civilian suffering.

This is stated in joint humanitarian statement on the protection of civilians in Ukraine.

"Today is the third month since the beginning of the Russian Federation's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24. In that time, thousands have died, and the attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure have only intensified. The human suffering caused by this war is tremendous - communities and families will be impacted for years to come," the statement said.

Therefore, the world' states draw attention to the fact that in three months 25% of the population of Ukraine left their homes, 4.5 million children became displaced, pointing out that the speed and scale of forced displacement during this crisis is unprecedented.

It is also emphasized that humanitarian workers have shown great courage in providing for the needs of people in all corners of the country. The authors of the statement emphasize the need to ensure that such workers can work safely, have access to all populations, and be protected.

In addition, states call for compliance with humanitarian law to protect civilians and respect the status of medical workers and humanitarian infrastructure.

"It is essential to minimize human suffering through safe and continuous access to humanitarian assistance, regardless of where those in need are located. Civilians and civilian objects should be distinguished from military targets during operations, respecting the humanitarian warning system and facilitating the safe evacuation of civilians," the statement stresses.

The countries also called for conditions to save people from war, to allow them to personally choose where to move.

"The only way to protect civilians and minimize the suffering of the Ukrainian people is for Russia to end this unfair and brutal war," the statement said.

Authors of the statement include Australia, Canada, the Czech Republic, Estonia, the European Union, Italy, Japan, Norway, Switzerland, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States.