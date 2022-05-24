Zelensky discussed with European Council President Michel Ukraine's recovery and accession to EU
On May 24, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had a telephone conversation with the head of the European Council, Charles Michel. During the talks, they discussed the country's renewal and accession to the EU.
As informs Censor.NЕТ, this was written by Zelensky in Twіtter.
The Head of State noted that the conversation took place on the eve of a special meeting of the European Council, which will be held on May 30-31. One of the main topics of the meeting will be assistance to Ukraine.
"We coordinated steps to strengthen sanctions, food security, reconstruction of Ukraine and movement towards EU membership," Zelensky added.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password