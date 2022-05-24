ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8903 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
1 508 14

Zelensky discussed with European Council President Michel Ukraine's recovery and accession to EU

мішель

On May 24, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had a telephone conversation with the head of the European Council, Charles Michel. During the talks, they discussed the country's renewal and accession to the EU.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this was written by Zelensky in Twіtter.

The Head of State noted that the conversation took place on the eve of a special meeting of the European Council, which will be held on May 30-31. One of the main topics of the meeting will be assistance to Ukraine.

"We coordinated steps to strengthen sanctions, food security, reconstruction of Ukraine and movement towards EU membership," Zelensky added.

Read more: Odessa shelling during Michel's visit is demonstration of Russia's true attitude towards Europe, - Zelensky

Author: 

Zelenskyi (6323) Charles Michel (93)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 