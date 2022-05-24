In Eastern direction on May 24, 3 attacks were repelled, up to 180 occupants, 2 tanks, 8 units of armored vehicles, 3 artillery systems were destroyed - OTG "East"

Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the aggressor in the area of responsibility of the Operational and Tactical group "East".

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by OTG "East" in Facebook.

The report notes: "On May 24, Russian fascist troops launched three attacks. Our artillery was firing on a cluster of personnel and equipment. The enemy's losses are: up to 180 personnel; tanks - 2; IFVs - 5; APCs - 3; artillery systems - 3; mortars - 3; UAVs - 3.

