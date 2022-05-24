AFU destroyed 17 battalion and tactical groups out of 90 that Russia involved in war - Ministry of Defense

As of May, the AFU had destroyed 17 of the 90 Russian battalion-tactical groups involved in the war with Ukraine.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Defense Alexander Motuzianyk told about it on air of a telemarathon, reports Censor.NЕТ with referenc to Ukrinform.

Russia has thrown nearly 170,000 manpower into the war with Ukraine. In total, more than 90 battalion-tactical groups have been deployed, and, by the way, about 30 more may be brought into action by Russia within a month and a half or two months. Nevertheless, the AFU is actively destroying the enemy. As of the end of May, 17 Russian battalion-tactical groups have been completely destroyed," said Motuzianyk.

The Defense Ministry spokesman noted that the most active phase of Russia's full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine was now underway. However, as Motuzianyk reminded, Russia received a strategic defeat in the so-called first stage of aggression, due to which it was forced to reconsider its goals.

"Now they are trying to take full control of the administrative borders of Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kherson regions. They are trying to encircle groups of Ukrainian troops and provide a stable land corridor with the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea. The situation now is quite complicated, but nevertheless it is a strategic defeat for Russia," Motuzyanik said. Motuzyanik noted.

He added that the Russian Federation cannot conduct active combat operations on several fronts.

"This war showed that Russia cannot conduct active combat operations simultaneously on strategic directions. That is, it can carry out certain tactical operations, but the overall strategic offensive was a failure," the Defense Ministry spokesman stressed.