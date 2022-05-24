On May 24, 12 civilians were killed and 10 wounded in Donetsk region - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS

On Tuesday, as a result of enemy shelling of settlements in Donetsk region, 12 people were killed and 10 others were injured.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Telegram by head of the Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko.

He noted: "On May 24, the Russians killed 12 civilians in Donetsk region: 3 in Bakhmut, 2 in Toretsk, 2 in Avdiivka, 2 in Raigorodok, 1 in Lyman, 1 in Mykolaivka and 1 in Kalinovo. Another 10 people were injured.

It is currently impossible to determine the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha. "

