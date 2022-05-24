Since beginning of this day, 9 enemy attacks have been repelled in Donbass. 31 pieces of equipment and 7 occupant drones destroyed, - JFO press center

As of 21:00, May 24, Ukrainian defenders from the Joint Force grouping have repelled 9 enemy attacks. Fighting with the occupant continues in 6 more locations.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to JFO press center.

"The occupants shelled 39 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, destroying and damaging more than 60 civilian objects of them: 50 residential buildings, a hospital, a coke plant, a railway station, a construction base, a shopping mall, a national police station, a prosecutor's office building, an electrical substation, and a garage cooperative. At least 14 civilians were killed as a result of the shelling and 15 others were wounded and injured with varying degrees of severity," the report said.

Over the past 24 hours the servicemen of the Joint Forces grouping destroyed: 3 tanks; 8 artillery systems; 18 units of armored combat vehicles; 1 special armored vehicle; 1 car.

Air defense units in the skies of Ukrainian Donbass shot down one operational tactical unmanned aerial vehicle system "ZALA" and six "Orlan-10" UAVs.

Read more: Since beginning of day, 16 enemy attacks have been repelled in Donbass. 8 tanks, 23 units of equipment and 7 occupant drones were destroyed, -JFO press center