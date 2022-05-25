Russians have intensified use of aircraft to support ground offensive, - General Staff

The enemy intensified the use of aircraft. The Russian invaders don't have enough missiles, so they are looking for other ways to destroy objects in Ukraine.

"The enemy has intensified the use of aircraft to support the offensive of its ground group. Due to the lack of stockpiles of high-precision missile weapons, the enemy is looking for other ways to destroy critical military facilities in Ukraine.

In the Volyn and Polissya areas, up to seven battalions of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to perform tasks to strengthen the protection of the Belarusian-Ukrainian border. The threat of missile and airstrikes by the enemy from the territory of the Republic of Belarus has not passed.

In the Syveskyi direction, the enemy continues to strengthen the cover of the Ukrainian-Russian border, and equip strongholds in border areas in the Bryansk region. The occupiers continued artillery and mortar shelling of the positions of the Defense Forces and civilian infrastructure in the Sumy region from the territory of the Russian Federation.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy's main efforts are focused on maintaining the occupied positions. They fired artillery at civilian infrastructure near the village of Rubizhne. In addition, the enemy made another attempt to conduct offensive operations in the direction of Ternova but was unsuccessful.

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy units did not take active action, concentrating their main efforts on maintaining their positions, conducting reconnaissance, and creating conditions for the resumption of the offensive. Shells from artillery and jet artillery, mortars, and tanks were recorded in the area of ​​the settlements of Sviatohirsk and Dovhenke. The enemy also launched an airstrike near the village of Bayrak.

With the support of artillery and army aircraft, the enemy tried unsuccessfully to take control of the village of Pasika.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy intensified hostilities. With artillery and air, support conducts hostilities in the area of ​​the village of Lyman.

In the Severodonetsk's direction, with the support of artillery fire, the Russian occupiers are conducting an offensive in the direction of the settlement of Severodonetsk, and fighting continues.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy conducted offensive operations in the area of ​​Komyshuvakha, Yakovlivka, and Troitsky, but had no success, and suffered losses.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy does not stop mortar and artillery shelling of the positions of the Defense Forces and civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Avdiivka, Pisky, Mariinka, Orikhiv, and Novosilka. They used to assault and army aircraft in the areas of Kamyanka, Avdiivka, and Novomykhailivka.

The enemy did not conduct active hostilities in the South Bug area. Conducted engineering activities for the main roads and bridges.

To conduct hostilities and replenish significant losses of manpower and equipment on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian occupiers are forming reserve units from the Southern Military District.

Over the past 24 hours, nine attacks by Russian invaders were repulsed in Donetsk and Luhansk, three tanks, eight artillery systems, eighteen units of armored combat vehicles, a special armored vehicle, and one unit of other vehicles were destroyed.

Air defense units destroyed six Orlan-10 UAVs and one ZALA operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicle in this direction, the report said.