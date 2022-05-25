In Zaporizhia, occupiers fired 4 cruise missiles. One was shot down by air defense
The occupiers fired 4 missiles at Zaporizhia, one of the missiles was shot down by the air defense.
The Zaporizhia regional military administration reports about it, informs Censor.NET.
"Today, May 25, at 05:13, Russian troops launched four cruise missiles in Zaporizhia. One of them was shot down by our air defense. The affected area is currently being inspected and relevant services are working at the scene. The information will be clarified later," the statement said.
