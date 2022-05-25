ENG
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
Enemy fired three missiles at Kryvyi Rih. There are serious destructions, - head of RMA Reznichenko

On the morning of May 25, the Russians fired three missiles at Kryvyi Rih, hitting an industrial plant and causing severe damage.

The chairman of the Dnepropetrovsk regional military administration Valentin Reznichenko reported about it, informs Censor.NET.

"The night was again a continuous air alarm. In the morning the enemy fired three missiles at Kryvyi Rih. They aimed at an industrial enterprise. Serious damage. We are clarifying the information on the victims," ​​he wrote.

Reznichenko added that in Shirokivsk and Apostolovsk communities in the Kryvyi Rih district were fired upon again by "Urahans". There are no victims there.

