Shelling of Severodonetsk: 6 people were killed and 8 were injured. PHOTOS

The Russian occupiers continue to shell Severodonetsk, killing six people and injuring eight civilians.

The head of regional military administration Serhiy Haidai reported about it, informs Censor.NET.

"The Russians are shooting at a crowd of people. They know that there are bomb shelters at the Severodonetsk Azot, and they direct shells there.

Yesterday they killed four locals there, and three more were hospitalized. The enemy also knows which schools have a shelter - it is not accidental.

A woman was injured on May 24 near one of the educational institutions. The occupier collects this information using drones, as well as data from aimers. So be careful - traitors may be among you. It is alleged that they are hiding from the shelling and receiving humanitarian aid together with everyone, but at the same time helping the enemy," he said.

According to Haidai, two more men were killed in the old districts of the city, and four more were injured. A total of six people were killed and eight injured on May 24. One woman had to amputate her leg.

"It is difficult to count the number of homes damaged yesterday. Two houses in Severodonetsk were destroyed. Four each in Novodruzhesk, Vrubivka and Komyshuvas, three each in Zoloty and Toshkivka, two each in Katerynivka and Nyrkovo, and one in Hirske.

At the moment, with the support of artillery, the Russian occupiers are attacking Severodonetsk.

In one day, nine attacks by Russian invaders were repulsed, three tanks, eight artillery systems, eighteen units of armored combat vehicles, a special armored vehicle, and one unit of other vehicles were repulsed, "the head of the RMA summed up.

