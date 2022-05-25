As result of morning rocket attack on Zaporizhia, 1 person was killed and 3 were injured

Стали известны подробности утреннего обстрела райцентра. Напомним, что оккупанты выпустили по Запорожью 4 ракеты, одна из них была сбита средствами ПВО.

As Censor.NET reports, this was reported by the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration.

"One missile was shot down by air defense. The other three attacked two districts of the city - targeting civilian objects in the Shevchenkivskyi district and a shopping center in the Oleksandrivskyi district. At least 62 homes have been damaged in the private sector. It is currently known about one death of a citizen and three wounded," the statement reads.

