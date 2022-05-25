ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8092 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
9 081 17

As result of morning rocket attack on Zaporizhia, 1 person was killed and 3 were injured

ракета

Стали известны подробности утреннего обстрела райцентра. Напомним, что оккупанты выпустили по Запорожью 4 ракеты, одна из них была сбита средствами ПВО.

As Censor.NET reports, this was reported by the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration.

"One missile was shot down by air defense. The other three attacked two districts of the city - targeting civilian objects in the Shevchenkivskyi district and a shopping center in the Oleksandrivskyi district. At least 62 homes have been damaged in the private sector. It is currently known about one death of a citizen and three wounded," the statement reads.

Read more: In Zaporizhia, occupiers fired 4 cruise missiles. One was shot down by air defense

Author: 

Zaporizhzhya (494) shoot out (12972) Zaporizka region (1186)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 