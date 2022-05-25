As result of aggression of Russian Federation in Ukraine 238 children were lost, more than 433 - are wounded, - Office of Prosecutor General

As of the morning of May 25, 2022, more than 671 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of full-scale armed aggression by the Russian Federation. According to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 238 children died and more than 433 were injured.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As noted, these figures are not final, as work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

"The most affected children were in Donetsk region - 149, Kyiv - 116, Kharkiv - 104, Chernihiv - 68, Luhansk - 50, Kherson - 49, Mykolaiv - 45, Zaporizhia - 28, Sumy - 17, Kyiv - 16, Zhytomyr region - 15 ", - it is told in the message.

During the recording of criminal offenses, it became known about the death of an 11-year-old girl due to shelling by Russian troops on February 25 in the Chuguiv district of the Kharkiv region.

It also became known that as a result of shelling by the occupiers of Mariupol, Donetsk region, three teenagers aged 14, 15, and 17 died.

"As a result of the bombing and shelling of Ukrainian towns and villages by the armed forces of the Russian Federation, 1,848 educational institutions were damaged. At the same time, 173 of them were completely destroyed," juvenile prosecutors said.

