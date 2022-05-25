Fighting continues on outskirts of Severodonetsk, enemy unsuccessfully attacked in area of ​​Komyshuvakha and Troitsky, - Haidai. PHOTO

Now Severodonetsk is under the Ukrainian flag, but the occupiers continue to attack the city.

The head of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai reported about it on Facebook, informs Censor.NET.

According to him, the fighting continues on the outskirts of the city and now.

"The enemy attacked the heroic Belogorovka in the evening, at night the orcs went on the offensive in the area of ​​Komyshuvakha and Troitsky, had no success, suffered losses," - said the head of the region.









