ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8092 visitors online
News War
17 363 37

Fighting continues on outskirts of Severodonetsk, enemy unsuccessfully attacked in area of ​​Komyshuvakha and Troitsky, - Haidai. PHOTO

Now Severodonetsk is under the Ukrainian flag, but the occupiers continue to attack the city.

The head of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai reported about it on Facebook, informs Censor.NET.

According to him, the fighting continues on the outskirts of the city and now.

"The enemy attacked the heroic Belogorovka in the evening, at night the orcs went on the offensive in the area of ​​Komyshuvakha and Troitsky, had no success, suffered losses," - said the head of the region.

Fighting continues on outskirts of Severodonetsk, enemy unsuccessfully attacked in area of ​​Komyshuvakha and Troitsky, - Haidai 01
Fighting continues on outskirts of Severodonetsk, enemy unsuccessfully attacked in area of ​​Komyshuvakha and Troitsky, - Haidai 02
Fighting continues on outskirts of Severodonetsk, enemy unsuccessfully attacked in area of ​​Komyshuvakha and Troitsky, - Haidai 03
Fighting continues on outskirts of Severodonetsk, enemy unsuccessfully attacked in area of ​​Komyshuvakha and Troitsky, - Haidai 04

See more: Shelling of Severodonetsk: 6 people were killed and 8 were injured. PHOTOS

Author: 

Russian Army (8890) Severodonetsk (165) military actions (2258) Haidai_ (329) Luhanska region (1305)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 