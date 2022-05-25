ENG
China has chosen policy of being on sidelines, and Ukraine is satisfied with that, - Zelenskyi

China has chosen a policy of being on the sidelines, and Ukraine is satisfied with that, - Zelenskyi

The head of state stated this during the Ukrainian breakfast in Davos, Censor.NET reports.

"I think China has chosen the policy of being on the sidelines today. I think that Ukraine is satisfied with this policy, it is better than it would help Russia. I want to believe that China will not pursue a different policy behind our back. So we are satisfied with this status quo. I do not see any steps that China would take against Ukraine. "Unfortunately, I do not see China's support," Zelenskyi said.

