Ukrainian prisoners can be exchanged after trial in Russia, - Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russian Federation

In Russia, called the condition for the exchange of prisoners.

According to Censor.NET with reference to TASS, this was stated by Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko.

"Russia will consider the possibility of exchanging prisoners with Ukraine, only Ukrainian militants who surrendered will be convicted," the statement said.

Read more: Several thousand of our people are currently in captivity. We have to exchange them, - Zelenskyi

