Lithuania will provide Ukraine with 20 M113 armored personnel carriers, 10 military trucks, and 10 SUVs

Lithuania will provide assistance to the Ukrainian army in the form of armored personnel carriers, trucks and SUVs.

This was announced on Twitter by the Minister of National Defense of Lithuania Arvydas Anusauskas, informs Censor.NET.

20 M113 armored personnel carriers, 10 military trucks, and 10 SUVs, he said. "We are preparing a new batch of support for Ukraine. 20 M113 armored personnel carriers, 10 military trucks, and 10 SUVs (for demining works) will soon be delivered to Ukraine!" Anusauskas tweeted on Wednesday.

Lithuania (414) aid (2351) APC (137)
