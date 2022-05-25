Russian troops went on route Bakhmut - Lysychansk and seek to create operational environment, but our soldiers aren't going to hand over Luhansk region, - Butusov

The occupiers have been trying for a week to break through the defenses of the Armed Forces and intercept the Bakhmut-Lysychansk route.

This was announced on Facebook by the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yurii Butusov.

"Russian troops passed on the Bakhmut-Lysychansk highway near the villages of Nagirne and Belogorivka yesterday (this is the second Belogorivka village on the highway, as opposed to Belogorivka on the banks of the Seversky Donets).

The second day of fighting in the area. In just seven days, the enemy has been trying to break through our defenses and intercept the route. The enemy seeks to consolidate and expand the zone of breakthrough. If the enemy can gain a foothold, it will mean an operational encirclement of our troops in the districts of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk," the journalist said.

According to Butusov, the environment will be incomplete - but there will be only one secondary way.

"Everyone sees the situation, of course. It should not be the second Mariupol. Therefore, now I am in the area of ​​Severodonetsk, with our troops, I do not doubt that everything necessary must be done to defeat the enemy in this area.

Our troops in Severodonetsk and Lysychansk will hold their ground, and all attempts at daily attacks on Severodonetsk have been repulsed with heavy losses for Russian troops. Our soldiers are not going to surrender the Luhansk region. The threat from the rear cannot but be of concern, it is necessary to talk about it to show an understanding of the situation and take action. There is no reason to panic - this is a war, and the result depends on our initiative and competent command more than on the actions of the enemy. Therefore, prudent action is needed, and reinforcement is needed.

We are not victims, we have the strength and means, we have the will and the desire to win, "the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET concluded.

