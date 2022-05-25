As result of attacks by occupiers in Chernihiv region, 3,7 thousand buildings were destroyed

During the shelling and partial capture of the Chernihiv region by Russian troops, the invaders destroyed and damaged 3,700 buildings.

The head of the Chernihiv regional military administration Vyacheslav Chaus reported about it, informs Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"As a result of shelling and bombing, 3,700 buildings were destroyed and damaged. Of these, 3,400 are housing stock. That is, the enemy targeted residential buildings," he explained.

According to Chaus, the damage caused by the aggression has not been calculated yet. Because there are direct and indirect losses. The latter is still being counted. These are unearned profits, loss of technology, and business closure.

Also, the head of the regional military administration added, that more than 20 bridges in the region were destroyed. Eight of them have already been restored. Now the ninth and tenth are being restored. In total, it will take another 4-5 months to complete the arrangement of temporary detours.

