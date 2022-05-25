Washington must keep its promises and provide Ukraine with MLRS as soon as possible - Kuleba

Washington must keep its promises and provide Ukraine with multiple rocket launchers as soon as possible.

This was stated by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, informs Censor.NET with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"I've had almost ten bilateral meetings here. When I say to someone, 'I know you have MLRS (multiple rocket launchers. - Ed.), We desperately need them, give them to us," the first question I asked. I get," The Americans already gave them to you?"

He noted that there are different types of weapons to be delivered to Ukraine, and there are deadlines. Kuleba stressed that the situation with the supply of weapons is much better today than a month ago, and the United States deserves gratitude for organizing Rammstein and coordinating all efforts.

"If we do not receive the MLRS ASAP (as soon as possible - Ed.), The situation in Donbas will be even worse than now. I do not want anyone to feel that the war is more or less fine. The situation in Donbas is very bad. Some villages no longer exist physically because they are in ruins. If we don't get MLRS, we won't be able to liberate Kherson. There are people who expect this, and we can't allow Russia to stay in Kherson. Because if they stay, they will have the strategic position is to threaten central Ukraine, as well as southwestern Ukraine in the direction of Odesa, and they will continue to steal our grain," Kuleba said.

