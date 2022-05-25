ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10113 visitors online
News War
11 207 86

Russian occupiers not forming group to resume attack on Chernihiv region - spokeswoman for border detachment

кордон

Russia has not yet formed a group to resume the offensive in the Chernihiv region.

According to Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne, this was stated by the spokeswoman of the Chernihiv Border Detachment Halyna Shekhovtsova.

According to her, the Russians continue to maintain units of their army in the Bryansk and Kursk regions bordering the Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

"In some areas, the enemy is strengthening the engineering arrangement of positions. But the formation of the enemy group to resume the offensive is not observed," - she explained.

It will be recalled that The Washington Post previously reported on the accumulation of Russian troops near the northern borders of Ukraine.

See more: Consequences of missile strike by Russian troops on Zaporizhzhia. PHOTOS

State Border Patrol (1051) Chernihiv region (308)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 