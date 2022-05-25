Russian occupiers not forming group to resume attack on Chernihiv region - spokeswoman for border detachment

Russia has not yet formed a group to resume the offensive in the Chernihiv region.

According to Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne, this was stated by the spokeswoman of the Chernihiv Border Detachment Halyna Shekhovtsova.

According to her, the Russians continue to maintain units of their army in the Bryansk and Kursk regions bordering the Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

"In some areas, the enemy is strengthening the engineering arrangement of positions. But the formation of the enemy group to resume the offensive is not observed," - she explained.

It will be recalled that The Washington Post previously reported on the accumulation of Russian troops near the northern borders of Ukraine.

