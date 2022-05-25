ENG
Russia keeps two ships with "Caliber" missiles on alert in Black Sea, - Defense Ministry

In the Black Sea, there are two carriers of cruise missiles type "Caliber" with a possible total volley of up to 16 missiles.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform, this was stated by Defense Ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk.

"Black Sea Fleet ships in the Black and Azov Seas block civilian shipping, isolate the area of ​​hostilities, conduct reconnaissance and provide fire support in the coastal direction. floating crane measures were taken to raise the wreckage of the Russian landing craft "Serna" and the boat "Raptor" destroyed by Ukrainian troops.
"Two Caliber missile launchers with a possible total volley of up to 16 missiles are ready to use missile weapons in the Black Sea," he explained.

