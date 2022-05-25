Operational information of General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding Russian invasion as of 18:00 on 25.05.2022

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 18:00 on 25.05.2022.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"91 days of heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion continue.

The main focus of the enemy is on the defeat of the Joint Forces and attempts to establish full control over the territories of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Here the enemy tries to overcome the resistance of the units of the Allied forces in order to create favourable conditions for the offensive. The enemy focused its main efforts on the Bakhmut direction. He is trying to develop success in the Lyman direction. In addition, the Russian occupiers continue to actively prepare for offensive operations in the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhia areas.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, compared to the past, the situation is unchanged. At the end of May this year, practical actions of units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus are planned at the training grounds in Brest, Vitebsk, Grodno, Minsk and Mogilev regions. According to available information, the plan of these measures envisages the withdrawal of weapons and military equipment and the implementation of marches.

In the northern direction, the enemy continues to cover the Russian-Ukrainian border in the Bryansk and Kursk regions. In order to prevent the transfer of our troops to other areas, the enemy is shelling civilian and military infrastructure in the border areas.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the occupiers are carrying out the systematic high-intensity fire in the areas where our troops are concentrated. The aggressor's units fired on civilian infrastructure in the settlements of Krasnopillya in the Sumy region, as well as in Ternovo, Ruski Tyshky, Dovhenke and Nova Dmytrivka in the Kharkiv region.

See more: Borders of Sumy and Chernihiv regions shelled from territory of Russia. PHOTOS