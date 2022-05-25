Russian occupants unsuccessfully tried to reach borders of Kherson region, - General Staff

The occupation troops of the Russian Federation attempted to reach the administrative borders of Kherson region and move towards Mykolaiv.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Facebook of AFU General Staff.

During the day of May 25, enemy units tried to improve the tactical situation in the South Bug area. The Russians tried to secure access to the borders of the Kherson region and create preconditions for an attack on Mykolayiv.

"The enemy fired on the positions of our troops and civilian infrastructure in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Trudolyubivka, Novopavlivka, Blagodatny and Posad-Pokrovsky," the statement said.

