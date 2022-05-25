As of May 25, 95% of Luhansk region territory occupied, - Haidai

The head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Haidai, released information that as of May 25, 95 % of Luhansk region's territory is under occupation.

he wrote this in Facebook.

Haidai noted: "The situation in Donbass is extremely bad. Luhansk oblast continues to hold back the horde that is destroying our settlements. The shelling does not stop AT ALL.

The Lysychansk-Bahmut highway is under fire. Yesterday the enemy DRG entered the road, there was a firefight, the orcs even managed to put their roadblocks, but... Today the road is not blocked, the humanitarian goods are delivered

Severodonetsk is not cordoned off, up to 15,000 residents remain in the city and villages of the community, in total there are over 40,000 people in the Luhansk region under our control, 99% of whom do not want to leave.

There is no gas, so the bakery in Lysychansk will not be able to work. We took care; there still will be bread.