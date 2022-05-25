Ukraine is fighting our war now, and if it loses, we will hold next one," Latvian Defense Minister

Міністр оборони Латвії Артіс Пабрікс закликав партнерів збільшити підтримку України, щоб потім не довелося оборонятися самим.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by Delfi.

"Ukraine is fighting our war now - and if it loses, we will hold the next one, we will pay for it ourselves," Pabriks said. He added that the allies have not understood this.

The Minister thanked the countries that support Ukraine - the United States, Britain, Poland, the Baltic States, the Czech Republic and Scandinavian countries. At the same time, the politician noted that some countries were not doing their job well enough and could try harder.

Pabriks added that time flies fast, and Latvia, despite generous support from Western countries, needs even more support - especially from the United States. This week, Pabriks urged U.S. congressional representatives to expand military support for Latvia by increasing the presence of military forces in the region.

As reported, Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Geger has warned that if Russia wins the war in Ukraine, his country will be next.