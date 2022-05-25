ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10695 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
2 768 5

On May 25, in Eastern direction, 62 occupants, 1 APC, 6 artillery systems, 1 drone were destroyed - OTG "East"

схід,оту

Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the aggressor in the area of responsibility of the Operational and Tactical group "East".

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in official Facebook of OTG.

The report notes: "On May 25, our soldiers destroyed: personnel - 62; APC - 1; artillery systems - 6; mortars - 4; ATT - 4; UAV - 1."

Read more: In Eastern direction on May 24, 3 attacks were repelled, up to 180 occupants, 2 tanks, 8 units of armored vehicles, 3 artillery systems were destroyed - OTG "East"

Author: 

arms (858) Ukrainian Armed Forces (2877)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 