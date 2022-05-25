On May 25, in Eastern direction, 62 occupants, 1 APC, 6 artillery systems, 1 drone were destroyed - OTG "East"

Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the aggressor in the area of responsibility of the Operational and Tactical group "East".

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in official Facebook of OTG.

The report notes: "On May 25, our soldiers destroyed: personnel - 62; APC - 1; artillery systems - 6; mortars - 4; ATT - 4; UAV - 1."

Read more: In Eastern direction on May 24, 3 attacks were repelled, up to 180 occupants, 2 tanks, 8 units of armored vehicles, 3 artillery systems were destroyed - OTG "East"