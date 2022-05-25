Russia's war against Ukraine destroyed more than 200 businesses and 12 airports - Shmyhal

Ukraine must go through several stages to build a new European future, the first - to restore more than 200 enterprises, 12 airports and more than 1 thousand educational institutions, as well as other destroyed infrastructure, said Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

"The first (of four stages ) is to restore more than 200 factories and large enterprises, 12 airports and more than 1,000 educational institutions, as well as almost 300 bridges and overpasses damaged, destroyed or seized as a result of hostilities due to Russia's war against Ukraine," he said during a discussion at the Ukrainian House at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Іnterfax-Ukraine.

Shmyhal added that about 25,000 km of roads had been damaged during the hostilities, and 40 million square meters of housing had been destroyed. At the same time, the damage is not final, its size is growing with each day of the war unleashed by Russia, the Prime Minister stressed.

According to him, the damage to the Ukrainian economy from the Russian war reached $600 billion. Shmyhal called on international partners to financially support Ukraine's reconstruction through the United24 fund, and most importantly, to help confiscate frozen Russian assets so that they could be used for the benefit of Ukraine.

As reported earlier, Ukraine has created the United24 fund for the reconstruction of the country after the military aggression of Russia and estimates its necessary volume at $600 billion.

