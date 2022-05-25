Since beginning of day, 10 enemy attacks were repelled in Donbass. 9 vehicles and 4 drones were destroyed, - JFO press center

As of 21:00, May 25, Ukrainian defenders from the Joint Forces grouping have repelled 10 enemy attacks, and fighting with the occupant is still ongoing at 2 locations.

This is informed by Censor.NЕТ with reference to JFO press center..

It is noted that the enemy is using combat aviation, multiple rocket launchers, large-caliber artillery, mortars of various systems along the entire defensive strip, and missile and bomb strikes on civilian infrastructure and civilian residential areas.

The occupants shelled more than 40 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, destroying and damaging 47 civilian facilities of which: 38 residential buildings, a school, a health camp, a recreation center, and a train station. 5 civilians were killed and 12 others were wounded as a result of this shelling.

Read more: Since beginning of this day, 9 enemy attacks have been repelled in Donbass. 31 pieces of equipment and 7 occupant drones destroyed, - JFO press center

Over the past 24 hours the servicemen of the Joint Force grouping destroyed: 4 tanks; 1 unit of special equipment; 2 artillery systems; 1 armored personnel carrier; 1 enemy vehicle.

Anti-aircraft defense units in the skies of Ukrainian Donbas shot down 4 "Orlan-10" unmanned aerial vehicles.