Ukraine will not support any plan that would freeze current situation - Kuleba

Ukraine will not support any plan to end the war, which means freezing the current situation.

This was stated by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, іnforms Censor.NЕТ with reference to Іnterfax-Ukraine.

"We already had our "Minsk", we already had our contact line, we already had endless discussions in the Trilateral Contact Group, and that got us to where we are. We're not going down the same path again. Ukraine will not support any plan that would mean freezing the current situation," Kuleba said at a press conference at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Commenting on Italy's proposed plan on the way to end Russia's war against Ukraine, the Minister said that Ukraine welcomes any type of plan that does not involve the establishment of another contact line and any concessions to Ukraine regarding the territorial integrity and sovereignty of certain territories.

"Luigi Di Maio is a friend. Therefore, in principle, I cannot oppose something proposed by a friend. Politically speaking, we welcome any kind of plans that do not involve the establishment of another contact line and any concessions to Ukraine regarding our territorial integrity and sovereignty. certain territories. Everything else we are open to discuss," he said.

Kuleba added that Ukraine sincerely appreciates all efforts to find a diplomatic solution politically. "But we see now on the ground and analysis of the decisions the Kremlin is making that they are focused on war and not on diplomacy," the Minister said.