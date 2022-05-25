Ukrainian fighters shot down two Russian missiles in sky on May 25 - Air Forces

The aviation presence around Ukrainian borders is increasing, but the Rashist planes do not actually enter the airspace controlled by our air defense. On May 25, the occupiers continue to bombard Ukrainian territory with cruise missiles.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in statement of Air Forces Command.

The report notes: "Around 8 p.m., long-range Tu-22M3 bombers launched missile strikes from Russian territory against groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions. The occupants also flew missiles towards Ukraine from the southern direction.

Two cruise missiles were intercepted and destroyed by Ukrainian air force fighters.

Air Force strike aviation once again hits the positions of the occupation troops. This time a company-tactical group is hit! They have destroyed manpower and about ten pieces of light armored vehicles.

In addition, the air defense of the Ground Forces and anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force shot down 5 "Orlan-10" UAVs.

During the day: 5 UAVs ("Orlan-10"); 2 cruise missiles; 10 units of light armored vehicles were destroyed.

