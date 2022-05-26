Russian occupants continue preparations for offensive in Zaporizhzhya direction, - RMA

The Russian occupants continue to prepare for an offensive in the Zaporizhzhya direction, shelling Ukrainian positions and civilian infrastructure with artillery and carrying out air strikes in the meantime.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Facebook by the press service of the Zaporizhzhya Regional Military Administration.

The report notes: "The Russian occupants continue active preparations for offensive actions in the Zaporizhzhya direction. The enemy shelled our troops' positions and civilian infrastructure in the areas of Orikhovo and Hulyaypole, and also conducted air strikes and artillery shelling in the Poltavka area."

However, the Russians continue to suffer losses of personnel and military equipment. There is regular information about the concentration of a significant number of wounded servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces in medical institutions in temporarily annexed Crimea.

