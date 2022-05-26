Enemy is trying to improve tactical situation in area of ​​Izyum and resume attack on Slovyansk - General Staff

The Russian occupiers are trying to resume the offensive on Slovyansk and are shelling settlements in various directions.

As Censor.NET reports, this is stated in the operative information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook as of 6:00 on May 26 regarding the Russian invasion.

Thus, the ninety-second day of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion began.

The enemy does not stop conducting offensive operations in the Eastern Operational Zone and continues to launch missiles and airstrikes on infrastructure facilities in Ukraine.

Command and staff and mobilization exercises are being held in the Volyn and Polissya areas with the personnel of the military units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus. The probability of missiles and airstrikes from the territory of this country remains.

The consequences of the deployment of units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation involved in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine on the territory of the Republic of Belarus are being eliminated. Measures are being taken to prevent the illicit trafficking of weapons and ammunition that could be lost by Russian troops.

In the Siverskyi direction, the enemy is taking measures to cover the Ukrainian-Russian border in the Bryansk and Kursk regions and to prevent the transfer of our troops to other threatening areas.

In the border areas of Russia, the increased level of the terrorist threat has been extended until June 8 this year.

The enemy fired 120-mm mortars and artillery shells at the settlements of Bachivsk and Krasnopillya in the Sumy region and the settlement of Zarichchya in the Chernihiv region.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy carries out the systematic high-intensity fire in the areas where our troops are concentrated. They also fired on civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Ternov and Cherkaski Tyshky.

The enemy is trying to improve the tactical situation in the Izyum area and resume the offensive on the city of Slovyansk. They fired artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, mortars, and tanks at the settlements of Chepil, Dovhenke, Kurulka, Bohorodychne, and Studenok.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy's main efforts are focused on taking full control of the village of Lyman and trying to improve the tactical situation near Severodonetsk and Avdiivka. The enemy is actively using electronic warfare in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions. They used artillery and assault aircraft at the positions of our units and the civilian infrastructure of the region.

The enemy is trying to gain a foothold in the area of ​​Severodonetsk. They carried out assault operations in the direction of the settlement of Ustynivka but had no success.

Fighting continues in the Bakhmut direction. The enemy unsuccessfully attempted an offensive in the Komyshuvakha, Lypovo, and Nagirny districts.

In the Avdiivka direction, the occupiers carried out assault operations in the Krasnohorivka, Kamyanka, Avdiivka, and Pisky districts, but were unsuccessful.

In the Novopavlovsk direction, the enemy attempted an offensive in the area of ​​the settlement of Zolota Niva and withdrew with losses. In the Zaporizhia direction, the enemy fired artillery at the areas of the settlements of Novopil, Charivne, Orikhiv, and Kamyanka.

In the Mykolayiv direction, the enemy is trying to improve the tactical situation and ensure access to the administrative borders of the Kherson region. They carried out assault operations in the area of ​​the settlement of Tavriyske but had no success.

In the Kryvyi Rih direction, the Russian occupiers unsuccessfully tried to carry out assault actions around the settlement of Mykolaivka. Civilian infrastructure was shelled near Osokorivka, Trudolyubivka, and Dobryanka.

The enemy continued the engineering equipment of positions in the areas of settlements Chornobaivka, Pravdyne, and Zorya.

"Over the past 24 hours, ten enemy attacks have been repulsed in Donetsk and Luhansk, four tanks, two artillery systems, an armored personnel carrier, a car, and one unit of special equipment have been destroyed. Air defense units have destroyed five Orlan-10 UAVs."

Shock aircraft of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck at enemy positions - destroying personnel and up to ten units of light armored vehicles. Our fighters intercepted and shot down two cruise missiles," the General Staff said.